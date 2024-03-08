5.15pm – Let's start our live broadcast with the results of FP3.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live coverage of the Qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the second round of the 2024 F1 World Championship.

The clear favorite is naturally Max Verstappen, who recorded the best time in FP3 at 2.30pm. The Dutchman, thanks to the superiority of Red Bull, preceded Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez. The RB20 seems very strong both on the flying lap and on the race pace, but Ferrari convinced in FP3, and Leclerc in yesterday's statements stated that he wanted to bet on pole position.

In Maranello, as is known, there were eventful hours: Carlos Sainz was in fact knocked out due to appendicitis (he has already been operated on successfully), Oliver Bearman replaces him. The Briton ranked tenth in FP3 and will take part in his first Formula 1 qualifying sessions in a few minutes.