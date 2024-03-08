1.45pm – Let's start our news by starting from the telemetric analysis of FP2.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written of the third free practice session of Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2024.

Yesterday Fernando Alonso he was the fastest ahead of George Russell, but it will be interesting to follow the final aerodynamic choices made by the various teams in these FP3s.

There Ferrari she is expected on the track with a weaker wing than yesterday to make a leap in quality, especially in performance on the flying lap. The news of the morning, however, is that Sainz had to raise the white flag due to appendicitis. In his place there will be Oliver Bearman, who will make his F1 debut with Ferrari as happened to Arturo Merzario in 1972.