



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, 22nd and last stage of the Formula 1 world championship. The Circus today says goodbye to Sebastian Vettel, who arrived after four world titles and 53 victories in the last race of his career which will see him start from the fifth row from ninth position. The spotlights are also on the duel between Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc for the conquest of second place in the Drivers’ World Championship (the two share 290 points) and on Ferrari and Mercedes fighting for the place of honor in the Constructors’ standings.

The Race will start at 2.00pm

13.15 – Of course today all eyes are on Sebastian Vettel. The German, in the last race of his F1 career, should be the protagonist of celebrations dedicated to him both before and after the race.

13.00 – We begin our report with the words of Sergio Perez and Charles Leclerc at the press conference. In light of the excellent race pace shown by Red Bull on Friday’s free practice, the Ferrari driver hopes to be able to count on the help of Carlos Sainz to implement strategies aimed at putting the Milton Keynes team against difficult choices.

12.45 – The Yas Marina race could also be the last for Mattia Binotto driving the Scuderia Ferrari. Frederic Vasseur, in pole position for his eventual replacement, released sibylline words on Belgian television.

12.30 – Here you will find the starting grid of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which sees the first three rows occupied by Red Bulls, Ferraris and Mercedes all paired.