Austrian Grand Prix, ninth act from the 2023 championship.

Ferrari has a new bottom and a new front wing

Crucial weekend that of the Red Bull Ring for the Ferrariwhich on the hills of Styria lines up the fruit of the work carried out in Maranello which has allowed the Scuderia led by Frederic Vasseur to present in Austria a new bottom and a new front wing. We will already see in this session if the innovations will allow the SF-23s of Leclerc and Sainz to continue on the excellent trail already glimpsed in Canada in terms of performance on a track, however, very particular.

Session in progress

13.58 – Race pace simulation for Verstappen and Perez with the hard tires used previously.

13.57 – Russell asked for a change of set-up at the beginning of the session compared to Hamilton, for now he pays a second compared to the seven-time world champion.

1.55pm – Leclerc and Sainz now in the pits have completed a total of 30 laps which are certainly important for the data collection with which Ferrari will evaluate the behavior of the innovations brought to Austria.

13.54 – Second run for Verstappen with the same hard tire as before.

13.52 – Albon moves up to fifth position, but with a soft tyre, almost four tenths behind Hamilton.

1.50pm – Hamilton takes the lead, 1’06″416.

1.48 pm – Tsunoda climbs in fifth position with medium tire.

1.47pm – This is the top 10:

1. Verstappen

2. Alonso

3. Hamilton

4. Perez

5. Bottas

6. Ocon

7. Stroll

8. Norris

9. Gasly

10.Zhou

1.46pm – Almost two tenths ahead at T1 for Hamilton with a good slipstream from an Alpine. Then, however, Hamilton lifts his foot.

1.44pm – Verstappen is back as leader: 1’06″59858 thousandths of a margin on Alonso.

1.42pm – Hamilton with the hard tire is second at 86 thousandths from Alonso. Perez entered the pits to change the incidence of the front wing, he is now third at 115 thousandths from Alonso and ahead of Verstappen, who is also back on track after a quick pit stop. Leclerc and Sainz are running at a constant pace without doing a cooling lap and a fast one like their opponents.

1.41pm – With the medium rubber Alonso gets ahead of everyone in 1’06″656.

1.40pm – Leclerc and Sainz are far away for now, but they are shooting without using the DRS.

13.39 – Lower Verstappen a 1’06″961.

1.37pm – Perez replies, 1’07″111, 34 thousandths quicker than Verstappen, Hamilton is third at 93 thousandths.

1.36pm – Verstappen returns to the front in 1’07″145Alonso is second at two tenths.

1.35pm – Russell enters second position with hard rubber.

1.34pm – 1’07″595 Perez’s new reference always with the hard compound, Alonso launches instead with the medium.

1.33pm – Leclerc also started with the hard tyres.

13.32 – 1’08″037 the first time trial of Verstappen.

13.31 – Verstappen begins the work program with the hard tyre.

1.30pm – Green light at the end of the pit lane, the free practice session of the Austrian Grand Prix starts.

13.25 -45°C the asphalt temperature, 27°C that of the air.

13.15 – In terms of weather, the chances of rain are very low for today and dropped to 60% for tomorrow.

13.00 – At McLaren, only Norris will have the substantial updates to test already here in Austria (bonnet, bottom and sides), a package that will be made available to Oscar Piastri next week at Silverstone.

12.30 – Let’s start our news with an update on Sergio Perez’s health. The Mexican driver, who missed the media sessions yesterday, will be regularly at the wheel of the #11 Red Bull RB19. His replacement eventually would have been Liam Lawson.