2.00 pm – At the Red Bull pit wall, the 4 on-board monitors of Verstappen, Perez, Norris and Piastri were set up.

13.50 – The weather from the pit lane.

13.40 – Verstappen celebrates his 200th home GP.

1.30pm – Clear weather as you can judge at the start of the Driver’s Parade.

Goodbye summer break, hello second half of the season 😍 Join us for a quick chat with the drivers ahead of the race, as we go LIVE for the drivers' parade at Zandvoort! 🎤#F1 #DutchGP

13.20 – These are the sets of tires available to the drivers for the race. Verstappen has two sets of new hard tires and one set of mediums, the opposite situation at McLaren, with Piastri and Norris who instead have two sets of new medium tires and one set of hards. Only Sainz and Hamilton among the big names have new soft tires to use, Hamilton even two sets.

13.10 – The strategies hypothesized by Pirelli, we are moving towards a race with a single stop on paper.

13.00 – Let’s start our report by summarizing the starting grid. Alexander Albon was disqualified for a non-compliant surface, while Lewis Hamilton was dropped for impeding Sergio Perez.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written broadcast of the Dutch F1 GP which will start at 3:00 pm.

Landon Norris yesterday he took pole position and was the only one to go, and not by a little, under the 1’10” barrier. Max Verstappen has grabbed the front row and there is great anticipation for the duel between the two at the turn of the lights. Norris has already started from pole position three times and has never maintained the lead of the race at the first corner.