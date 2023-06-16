



[F1] – Hello dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the written live coverage of the first free practice session of Canadian Grand Prix, eighth act of the 2023 F1 championship.

Ferrari in search of answers

The Maranello team is trying to get back on its feet after the difficult weekend in Barcelona, ​​which saw them in difficulty above all Charles Leclerc. Eyes also on Mercedes, called to confirm itself after the double Spanish podium, and on Aston Martin, which has brought significant updates to the track. However, the favorite team is always Red Bull.

The session will start at 7.30pm

18.40 – In the meantime, however, rather particular problems are being experienced inside the circuit: in fact, there is a lack of electricity on the track and in the pits. The teams have no electricity in their respective garages and the electric blankets are connected to generators in the paddock.

Stroomstoring op het circuit, teams hebben geen stroom in de garages. Bandenwarmers aangesloten op aggregaten in de paddock. Stroom naar verwachting snel weer terug. #F1 pic.twitter.com/A3eY4Q36j1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) June 16, 2023

18.35– The news that emerged today, however, does not only concern helmets, but also much more concrete aspects. Between Curva 1 and Curva 2 – the scene of many accidents in the past, especially at the start – it was in fact introduced a controversial barrierdestined to greatly complicate the lives of the riders who will end up long in the first corner.

18.30 – Let’s start our report starting with a touch of nostalgia given by Charles Leclerc. In fact, the Monegasque of Ferrari will pay homage – on the circuit that bears his name – to the legendary Gilles Villeneuve, wearing a helmet with the same colors as the Aviator.