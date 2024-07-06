15.40 – Here you can find the telemetry analysis of FP3.

3.30pm – Let’s start our report by starting from the FP3 results.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the British GP.

At Silverstone the day was characterised by rain and in the third free practice session the Mercedes were the leaders. Both Ferrari were configured without the latest updates introduced in Barcelona.