16.00 – Let’s start our report with the FP1 results.

There Ferrari during FP1 he carried out some comparative tests. Charles Leclerc took to the track with the SF-24 equipped with the evolutionary package introduced in Barcelona, ​​while Carlos Sainz did not. We will see what the Scuderia from Maranello will choose for the rest of the weekend. Lando Norris was the fastest, but used the soft tyre, preceding the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll and the other McLaren of Oscar Piastri with the same compound.