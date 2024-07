1.30pm – We begin our report with an analysis of the strategies planned by Pirelli.

Strategies for the #BelgianGP: compared to last year, the new track surface has made the Hard much more suitable for the race than it was one year ago, to the detriment of the Soft. However, all three compounds are still perfectly viable. #F1 pic.twitter.com/dWyK6Vf1U8 — Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) July 28, 2024

The start is scheduled for 3:00 pm.

Charles Leclerc starts in pole position, with him in the front row Sergio Perez. Norris, fourth, aims high, while Verstappen, eleventh after the penalty, has to limit the damage.