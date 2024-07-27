15.35 – Let’s remember that Verstappen will move back 10 positions on the starting grid and it is likely that if the Dutch driver does not finish Qualifying on the front row he could even decide to change the entire power unit, moving further back on the grid. Yuki Tsunoda instead must serve positions that exceed those of the cars on the grid, so he will move back all the way. Verstappen has only introduced a new ICE (10 positions), Tsunoda a completely new power unit.

3.30pm – Rain is forecast to return as a factor midway through qualifying.

15.15 – Let’s start our story with a Weather Update: it’s not raining at the moment, the track is obviously wet, but given the current situation there is no need to fear a postponement of Q1.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the appointment dedicated to the live written Qualifications of the Belgian GPQ1 will start at 16:00.

The F2 sprint race was postponed due to too much rain, but there appears to be no danger of a postponement for F1 qualifying.