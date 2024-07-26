12.30 – The asphalt temperature is rising and has reached 25°C, the pit lane is almost dry after the rain that fell this morning.

12.15 – This weekend the FIA ​​will be monitoring the deflection of the front wings very carefully, not only the side skirts, but also the flaps.

12.00 – Let’s start our report by looking at the innovations brought to the track. Ferrari presents specific rear wing and front wing for this event, this is the analysis of the innovations from Mercedes.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the first free practice session of the Belgian GP.

The weekend will be strongly influenced by the weather forecastwhich is uncertain starting from this first free practice session.