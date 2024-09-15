12.50 – Frederic Vasseur on the microphones of Sky Sports: “Do we have everything to win? We have the pole and the pace, we must avoid mistakes, which are just around the corner in Baku”. Verstappen: “It will be tough, a lot can happen here, let’s hope we can manage the tyres well. I always want to win, but let’s see how the race develops.”

12.45 – National anthem of Azerbaijan on the starting grid.

12.40 – In the WEC, Porsche won at Fuji, thus mortgaging the title.

12.30 – In F2 victory for Verschoor, third Antonelli.

12.20 – Pit lane open, drivers can reach the starting grid.

12.10 – These are the strategies envisaged by Pirelli.

12.00 – We begin our report with a new development regarding the starting grid. Lewis Hamilton has introduced a new ICE in addition to those allowed and will start from the pit lane. Lando Norris therefore moves up to 15th position.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back to the event dedicated to the live written broadcast of the Azerbaijan GP.

Charles Leclerc He starts from pole position for the fourth consecutive time in Baku and the aim is of course to also conquer the first victory of his career between the walls that have always exalted him since his days in F2.