by VALERIO BARRETTA

14.05 – Weekend with great engines as protagonists: the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix is ​​also taking place, you can follow it with our live broadcast.

2.00pm – Let’s start our report by remembering what the starting grid will be. Zhou will start from the pit lane.

Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live written coverage of the 2024 Austrian GP.

Max Verstappen starts from pole position, alongside him will be Lando Norris, for a front row identical to that of the Sprint. Followed by George Russell and Carlos Sainz, while the other Ferrari of Charles Leclerc will start in sixth position. It promises to be a difficult race for Ferrari, with the Montmeló upgrade package appearing to have brought more problems than benefits.