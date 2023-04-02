unique rare leader

—

There are 4 editions of the Australian GP held in Melbourne in which there has been only one race leader. The last case was that of Charles Leclerc last year, when the Monegasque also obtained his first “grand chelem”, i.e. victory, pole position and fastest lap, commanding from the first to the last lap. Previously they had been capable of a similar feat Nico Rosberg (2014), Jenson Button (2009) And Michael Schumacher (2004). Also taking into account the editions disputed in Adelaide they also commanded from start to finish Ayrton Senna in 1991 – in a race that however lasted only 14 laps due to the pouring rain – and Gerhard Berger with the Ferrari F1-87