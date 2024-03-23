04.55 – We will soon discover the tire choices.

04.50 – Vasseur at the microphones of Sky Sports: “Tire management will be fundamental. Leclerc starting instead of fifth? Well it's certainly better, but the race is long. Our long runs? The conditions were different on Friday, but we are optimistic because we have made a good step forward in terms of tire management.”

04.45 – The national anthem of Australia plays on the grid.

04.40 – 20°C the air temperature, 39°C the asphalt temperature. There will be a lot of tire degradation, furthermore, today's race will be a probative test from a cooling point of view for the Red Bulls.

04.30 – We begin our report with the strategies expected from Pirelli in the Race. Single parking seems impossible.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the direct writing of Australian Grand Prixthird act of the 2024 F1 championship.

Max Verstappen starts from pole position and will be alongside him on the front row Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, then in the second row Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc, in the third Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez (penalised three positions for having obstructed Hulkenberg in Q1).