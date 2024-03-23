06.05 – Verstappen launches, Leclerc asked to prepare the helmet with another visor. Verstappen finished in 1'17″478 and reported having had a lot of understeer.

06.04 – 1'18″7 for Albon, Magnussen does much better in 1'17″8.

06.03 – For now only the Mercedes, McLaren and RB drivers remain in the pits.

06.02 – Albon launches.

06.01 – Albon is the first to take to the track with the only 'surviving' Williams after the sacrifice of Sargeant who sold his FW46 to the former Red Bull.

06.00 – Green light at the end of the pit lane, Q1 starts.

05.55 – 19°C the air temperature, 35°C the asphalt.

05.50 – In F2 victory for Isack Hadjar, but it is under investigation.

05.45 – Let's start our report starting from the results of FP3, four drivers in 92 thousandths, Sainz even with the time achieved with medium tyre.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the Qualifications of Australian Grand Prixthird act of the 2024 F1 championship.

There Ferrari it was also the fastest in the third free practice session with Charles Leclerc in 1'16″714, 20 thousandths faster than Max Verstappen's Red Bull.

Also Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes he is not that far away given that his time is 92 thousandths slower than that of the Monegasque.