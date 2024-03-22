02.55 – McLaren and Mercedes are both on track with soft tyres, but they are far from the times of Ferrari and Red Bull.

02.53 – Leclerc was 76 thousandths behind Sainz in T2, but made a mistake in T3 at the penultimate corner.

02.51 – Best time by Carlos Sainz in 1'16″791 three tenths of a margin over Verstappen.

02.50 – Leclerc moves into fourth position, six tenths behind Verstappen with the record in the third sector.

02.47 – Hamilton launches with soft tyre.

02.46 – Verstappen returns to the pits, Sainz is third in the second timed lap, 457 thousandths behind Verstappen.

02.45 – 1'17″100 Verstappen, Perez is second by 50 thousandths.

02.43 – Leclerc lifts his foot in T1, Sainz closes nine tenths behind Verstappen on the first lap.

02.42 – The Ferraris are also on the track with medium tyres. 1'17″510 is the reference now set by Verstappen.

02.40 – Perez improves: 1'17″927.

02.38 – Verstappen, after reporting a brake problem on the first lap, dropped to 1'18″591 in the second. Perez also reported the same feeling as the Dutchman via radio.

02.37 – Checo's first timed lap stops the clock at 1'19″206.

02.35 – Pure Zhou immediately returned to the pits to switch to medium tyres. Perez and Verstappen instead launch directly with the white band covers.

02.33 – Piastri and Norris ran in a set of hard tires in one lap and then returned to the pits to switch to mediums. Zhou is also on track with whitewall tyres.

02.32 – The McLarens take to the track.

02.30 – Green light at the end of the pit lane.

02.25 – 18°C ​​the air temperature, 26°C the asphalt temperature.

02.15 – Let's start our news by starting from the FP2 results.

Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the FP3 of Australian Grand Prixthird round of the 2024 F1 championship.

There Ferrari started the Melbourne weekend on the right foot, being the fastest both on the flying lap and in the race pace simulation. Charles Leclerc inflicted 381 thousandths of a delay on Max Verstappen, expected to redeem himself today together with the entire Red Bull after the analysis of the data that emerged in the first two free practice sessions.