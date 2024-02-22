07.10 – What did the first day of testing teach us? Federico Albano tried to summarize the indications that emerged from the first 8 hours of testing.

07.00 – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the live writing of the morning session of the second day of winter tests in Bahrain.

On the Sakhir circuit yesterday Max Verstappen impressed by dominating both the morning and afternoon sessions, which ended with the amazing time of 1'31″344, inflicting more than a second to the competition represented by Lando Norris' McLaren and Carlos Sainz's Ferrari.

This morning Sergio Perez will make his debut at the wheel of the Red Bull RB20 and it will be interesting to evaluate the performance of the Mexican driver at the wheel of the new racing car designed by Adrian Newey. Debut in testing also for Lewis Hamilton who will be the protagonist throughout today at the wheel of the Mercedes W15.

Recall that the teams opted for different sets of tires in terms of number of sets for each compound in the Pirelli range and not all compounds were selected by all teams. McLaren and Alpine, for example, have not commissioned any set of C4 and C5 tires from the supplier, compounds that will not be used during the race weekend in Bahrain where the C1 (which will be the hard one), the C2 (which will be the medium) and the C3 (which will be the soft).