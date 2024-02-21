08.02 – Rakes also for Verstappen and Leclerc, aerodynamic tests at constant speed on a straight line. Hard tires for the Dutchman and the Monegasque.

08.00 – Green light , testing begins in Bahrain. Medium C3 tire for Russell.

07.55 – Russell's Mercedes is ready to take to the track already equipped with the usual aerodynamic 'rakes' in front of the bellies.

07.50 – 29° the temperature of the asphalt, 22° the air.

07.45 – Christian Horner, Red Bull team principal at the center of an internal investigation by the Anglo-Austrian team, is regularly at his 'fighting' post at the Red Bull wall. He arrived in the paddock together with Adrian Newey who will see 'his' RB20 in action in the dry today after the wet filming day at Silverstone.

07.40 – Lando Norris will wear a helmet today in honor of Gil De Ferran.

We lost someone really special to us at the end of last year, he was a dear friend of mine and he'd been with me pretty much since I came into Formula 1. Someone who I not only had many laughs and great times with, but someone who helped me out on and off the track whenever I… pic.twitter.com/Swjff3b3D4 — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) February 21, 2024

07.30 – Day of clear skies and bright sun in Bahrain. Discounted? Yes, but F2 had to deal with an afternoon session with pouring rain about ten days ago.

07.20 – Here you will find our Carlo Platella's 'guide' to the tests, or how to best try to read the runs and the work on the track by the teams and drivers.

07.10 – We begin our news by summarizing the list of the 10 drivers expected on the track:

Red Bull – Max Verstappen

Mercedes – George Russell

Ferrari – Charles Leclerc

McLaren – Oscar Piastri

Aston Martin – Fernando Alonso

Alpine – Esteban Ocon

Williams – Alexander Albon

RB – Yuki Tsunoda

Sauber – Valtteri Bottas

Haas – Kevin Magnussen

07.00 – Good morning dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome to the appointment dedicated to the news of first morning of testing in Bahrain. On the Sakhir circuit, drivers will be able to take to the track from 08:00 until 12:00, then the afternoon session will take place from 13:00 to 17:00.

Teams can field only one car at a time for a total of ten single-seaters on the track at the wheel of which the drivers will take turns in the six sessions scheduled from today until Friday afternoon.

The total sets of tires available are: 35, with the teams making different choices in dividing the sets between the five compounds in the Pirelli range. For example, Mercedes has selected 25 sets of medium C3 tyres, Red Bull does not have the C5, but has more C1 and C2 tires than Ferrari and Mercedes. McLaren has selected neither C4 nor C5 tyres.