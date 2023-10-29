War Israel and HamasAccording to an Al Jazeera correspondent in the Gaza Strip, explosions were reportedly heard in the area around al-Quds hospital. The correspondent claims they are Israeli attacks. The building itself has not yet been hit, but there is a lot of fear among the patients of the hospital that was previously ordered by Israel to evacuate. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
