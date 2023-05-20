Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday. Zelensky will talk to the world leaders present about the situation in Ukraine. He also has one-on-one talks with President Joe Biden of the United States, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan and French President Emmanuel Macron. Read all about the war in Ukraine in our live blog.

