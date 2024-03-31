Israel-HamasThe exemption from military service for ultra-Orthodox men in Israel expired at midnight on Sunday. Prime Minister Netanyahu's government has failed to pass a law enshrining the exemption. And Netanyahu's hernia operation was successful, his office announced on Sunday night. The hernia was discovered during a routine check-up on Saturday. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.
