An important day in The Hague: at 10.15 am the debate starts on how to proceed in the cabinet formation. The eyes are first focused on PVV leader Geert Wilders. As leader of the largest party so far, he has the lead, but his dream cabinet on the right has not yet gotten off the ground. And what does NSC leader Pieter Omtzigt do?