At a gala full of expectation for what ‘Everything everywhere at the same time’ could achieve, an unconventional film that challenges box office hits like ‘Avatar: The Water Path’ or ‘Top Gun Maverick’ with 11 nominations, among which which ones for Best Film. ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ has already won Best Animated Film. Another Latin installment, ‘Argentina 1985’, disputes the best international film.

The 95th Academy Awards gala takes place, as every year, in the US city of Los Angeles.

The feature film ‘Everything Everywhere at the Same Time’ arrives at the ceremony with the highest number of nominations (11), while important figures are vying for the Best Actress and Best Actor statuettes.

The film ‘Argentina, 1985’ by Santiago Miter is one of the favorites to win the ‘Best International Film’ category.

Follow this special coverage of the 2023 Oscars with France 24:

Guillermo del Toro wins the Oscar for Best Animated Film with ‘Pinocchio’

‘Pinocchio’ gives Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, 58, the third Oscar of his career.

The feature film, inspired by the 1883 novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’, was based on Gris Grimly’s illustrations from the 2002 edition of the book.

Del Toro’s version is set in Fascist Italy during the interwar period and World War II.

Already in 2018, the filmmaker had won the Best Film and Best Director awards for ‘The Shape of Water’.