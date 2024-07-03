Experts and congressmen analyze the effects of the new taxation on Brazilians; watch the broadcast

O Poder360 broadcasts the seminar live “Impact of tax reform on Brazilians’ tables”, on the morning of this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024), in Brasília (DF). The event is held by the digital newspaper with the support of Uncab (Union of the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Production Chain). The transmission will be by channel of the digital newspaper on YouTube, starting at 9 am.

Experts and congressmen debate the effects of changes in the food and beverage sector resulting from PLP (complementary bill) 68/2024, which regulates taxation. Here is the full (PDF – 2 Mb). Federal deputies Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) and Augusto Coutinho (Republicans-PE) participate in the event. They are part of the work group that analyzes the text in Chamber of Deputies.

Watch the event.

The seminar will have 2 panels, whose central themes will address, among other points, the new taxation for the food sector, the impact on Brazilian consumption and the criteria for choosing products from the new basic basket and the reduced tax rate.

The panels will be moderated by journalist Guilherme Waltenberg, senior editor of Poder360. Participating:

Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG), Congressman;

Augusto Coutinho (Republicans-PE), Congressman;

John Dornellas, Executive president from the Abia (Brazilian Food Industry Association);

Roberto Giannetti da Fonseca, economistformer executive secretary of the Camex (Chamber of Foreign Trade) and former director of the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo);

Márcia Terra, nutritionist and member of Academy of Nutrition and Dieteticsof the Advisory Board of Anad (National Diabetes Care Association) and the Sban (Brazilian Society of Nutrition and Food);

Victor Bicca, CEO of Open (Brazilian Association of Soft Drink and Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industries); and

Marcio Holland, teacher from the FGV/EESP (São Paulo School of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation).

Besides the streaming live, the digital newspaper team Poder360 will provide full coverage of the event. The recording of the seminar will also be available after the conclusion of the debates.