Limited evacuations from Gaza to Egypt for foreign passport holders and some of the most seriously injured continue on November 2. Hundreds more are expected to leave the enclave in the coming hours. However, the majority of Gazans remain trapped in the ongoing war, while the death toll rises: 9,061, including 3,760 children, according to the latest update from local authorities. Meanwhile, the Israeli Army says its troops are close to Gaza City after killing “dozens” of Hamas militants in nighttime attacks.

At least 100 people have left Gaza this November 2 through the Rafah crossing, which connects the south of the enclave with Egypt. Only those with a foreign passport or some of the seriously wounded Palestinians who are on a list approved by Israel and Cairo can flee the war, according to the limited exit agreement reached between the two governments and Hamas, with the Qatar mediation, which came into effect a day earlier. Egyptian authorities say they will help in the evacuation of 7,000 foreign citizens, which could take several days.

While a fraction of the population escapes the ongoing hostilities, around two million Palestinians face war in the devastated territory where nowhere is safe: hospitals and refugee camps, such as Jabalia, have been bombed, which can constitute a “war crime,” said the UN.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting is taking place between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip as the military ground incursion intensifies.

7:30 (BOG) United Arab Emirates assures that it will receive 1,000 injured Palestinian children

According to “orders” from President Mohamed bin Zayed, cited by the Gulf country’s official news agency, WAM, the United Arab Emirates will receive 1,000 injured Palestinian children for treatment in its hospitals.

The minors will be received with their families, the agency added.

3,648 children have died since last October 7according to the most recent figure issued by the Gaza Ministry of Health in the last few hours.

7:11 (BOG) 16 of 35 hospitals are out of service

The information was issued by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Among the medical centers that are out of service due to the continuous bombings, the lack of electricity and water, is the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, the only one for the treatment of cancer patients in Gaza, which a day before announced which was forced to suspend operations after running out of fuel.

“The lives of 70 cancer patients inside the hospital are seriously threatened,” warned Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

Courtyard of the Al-Ahli hospital where hundreds of Palestinians died after an explosion, in Gaza, on October 18, 2023. © Reuters/Mohammed Al-Masri

6:53 (BOG) More than 20,000 injured people still trapped in Gaza

This was indicated by the organization Doctors Without Borders, despite the ongoing evacuation, which is only aimed at some of the most serious Palestinians and holders of foreign passports.

Departures are only authorized for people included on a list approved by Israel and Egypt, in coordination with various embassies.

6:38 (BOG) The official death toll in Gaza since October 7 rises to 9,061

Among the deceased are 3,760 children and 2,326 women, indicated the Gaza Ministry of Health.

In addition, 32,000 people have been injured.

These are the numbers of victims recorded since the ongoing war between Hamas and the Israeli Army began on October 7, in response to the Islamist group’s attack that left around 1,400 dead in the south of Israeli territory.

The father of a minor reacts while holding the body of his son, killed in an Israeli attack on Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on October 29, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

6:25 (BOG) Egypt assures that it will help in the evacuation of 7,000 foreign citizens

In a statement, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said it will help remove “about 7,000” foreigners and people with dual nationality from the Gaza Strip.” These are people of “more than 60” nationalities.

Deputy Foreign Minister Ismail Khairat added that his government is preparing “to facilitate the reception and evacuation of foreign citizens from Gaza through the Rafah crossing.”

6:10 (BOG) Israeli Army confirms that it is “at the gates of Gaza City”

Israeli tanks and troops are advancing towards Gaza City, despite fierce resistance from Hamas militants who used mortars, witnesses said. After hours of clashes, Israeli Brigadier General Itzik Cohen assured that his troops are “at the gates of Gaza City,” a statement that he also issued a day earlier.

Fighters from Hamas and its allied movement, Islamic Jihad, emerged from tunnels to fire at tanks, then took cover again in the vast underground network, said residents who showed videos from both groups.

Israeli soldiers in an armored vehicle, amid the ongoing conflict between the Israeli Army and Hamas, near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, in Israel, on October 31, 2023. © Reuters/Amir Cohen

“They never stopped bombing Gaza City all night, the house never stopped shaking (…) But in the morning we discovered that the Israeli forces are still outside the city, on the outskirts, and that means that the resistance is stronger than they expected,” said a resident who asked not to be identified.

Gaza City is the main population center in the north of the Strip, where Israel claims the headquarters of the Islamist group is located.

5:48 (BOG) At least 100 foreign passport holders have left Gaza this Thursday

Wael Abu Mohsen, a Gaza official at the Rafah crossing, told AFP that “two buses carrying 100 passengers with foreign passports” entered the terminal on the morning of November 2.

Around 400 people, foreigners or Gazans with dual nationality, are expected to leave the enclave for Egypt this Thursday, through the Rafah border crossing, Egyptian and Palestinian officials said. Besidesit is expected that between 60 and 100 seriously injured people will be evacuated. However, Sources cautioned that numbers may fluctuate.

Palestinians with dual citizenship walk as they wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on 2 November 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Those who manage to escape hostilities represent a small fraction of the more than 2 million Palestinians who do not have the possibility of leaving that territory.

5:33 (BOG) Israel: “Dozens” of Hamas militants died after fighting with the Army

The Israeli Air Force issued a statement in which it stated that during the early hours of November 2, its soldiers and armored troops were attacked with anti-tank weapons and grenades, causing them to engage in “prolonged battles” with Hamas militants.

The military institution indicated that its troops directed a plane to attack from the air, as well as a missile boat to attack from the sea. As a result of the operations, “dozens of terrorists were killed,” he said.

“During the night, Golani Brigade fighters and IDF (Israel Defense Forces) armored forces encountered terrorist squads who fired anti-tank fire at them, detonated explosive devices and threw grenades. The forces engaged in prolonged combat with the terrorists, aided by fire from the artillery brigade and tanks,” the Air Force said.

במהלך הלילה נתקלו ” לים שביצעו לעברם ירי נ”ט, הפעילו מטענים והשליכו רימונים. הכוחות ניהלו עם המחבלים קרבות ממושכים, בסיוע אש חטיבתית של כלי ארט ילריה וטנקים, pic.twitter.com/Ix35g7F4uK —Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) November 2, 2023



With Reuters, AP and local media