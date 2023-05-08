– Earlier Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin threatened his troops to retreat from the city due to ammunition shortages. “We have been promised as much ammunition and weapons as necessary for the continuation of the fighting,” said Prigozhin.

– A Polish plane on a mission for the European border agency Frontex, which guards the external borders of the European Union, is over the Black Sea intercepted by a Russian fighter jet. The Polish border guard has it in a statement on Sunday about ‘life-threatening maneuvers’ by the Russians.