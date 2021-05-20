A strict security protocol to avoid any type of coronavirus outbreak plagues the strangest edition of Eurovision. Both the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and the city of Rotterdam take care of all the details before a television show that gathers around 180 million viewers around the world every year. Because the music contest is much more than a song contest. The host country is playing its image in the face of a planet that will carefully watch the organization of a festival marked by the pandemic.

However, the coronavirus has not prevented the Eurofan community from living Eurovision with the passion that characterizes them. This year, if possible, with more enthusiasm than ever, because the 2020 health situation caused the musical contest to be suspended for the first time in history and many followers had to cancel their plans and trips before the outbreak of the pandemic in March. This is the case of the journalist of the television portal ‘Bluper’ Juanma Fernández, who has traveled to the Dutch city to experience the event as he has been doing for eight years.

«At first I was not going to come for the Covid. I had the experience of the previous year, which had been canceled a few weeks before. I had planned to see it from home and request accreditation ‘online’. But everything woke me up, the passion for the festival and I said: ‘What the hell!’ «I am very happy to have come. It is a festival for sure. We are working very calmly inside the stadium », he adds.

At the gates of the Olympic Games and the Eurocup, the Eurovision Song Contest is one of the first major events that welcomes thousands of people. Only 3,500 people can enter the venue where the performances are held, the Ahoy Arena, which represents 20% of the capacity. To get here, the eurofans, the delegations and the specialized press pass a previous protocol to go with all the security measures.

«To come to the Netherlands they ask you for a 72 or 24 hour PCR and an antigen test four hours before flying. When you arrive at the Rotterdam stadium, you collect your accreditation, but until you do the antigen test or the breathing test, you cannot enter the venue. The accreditation is on ‘stand by’ until the result ”, explains the journalist. According to the organization, of the 20,000 tests that were carried out, only nine were positive. However, in the last hours, the winner of the last edition, Duncan Laurence, tested positive for Covid and will not be able to act or deliver the crystal microphone to his successor.

Cheaper accommodation



Inside the stadium, in the case of the press, they have a seat reserved to be able to work. «It is recommended that you be in a bubble with the journalists of your delegation. Between the seats there is a distance of 1.5 meters and you have to move with a mask, “he says. In the Netherlands, specifically, it is not mandatory to carry this protection abroad, as it is in Spain.

In the case of accommodation, Fernández maintains that it has been “easier” because “prices have fallen a lot.” “Last year it was going to be the most expensive festival for the press or a Eurofan. This edition, economically, it is worth it, because you cannot do many activities and you are not spending on parties “, explains the expert, who clarifies that the round trip PCR is borne by the visitor.

In fact, the atmosphere, unlike other years, is being “calm” because the usual parties have been suspended due to the coronavirus situation. There is no one known as ‘Euroclub’, where the fans met with the artists, nor the ‘Eurovillage’, with concerts. «The city is decorated with Eurovision elements. Beyond that there is nothing else. From the stadium to the apartment or hotel, and to go sightseeing. This edition allows you to experience the city in a calmer way than in other years, “he says.

Eurovision, according to data from previous years, represents an average investment of about 30 million euros for the European public television in charge of the organization, although the figure varies depending on the country. In Azerbaijan (2012) 100 million were spent on the construction of an imposing indoor stadium, the Baku Crystall Hall. In the Portuguese country, on the other hand, about 22 million. “Not even the 1998 expo in Lisbon had such a pull,” said the president of the Portuguese Hospitality Association at the time. An extra musical pull, that of the festival, that hooks: «Once you come it is impossible not to want to repeat. I regret not having started earlier.