Sparta and FC Twente are the last two clubs from the premier league that have a chance to participate in European football next season. They compete against each other in the final of the European play-offs. Who will take the ticket for the preliminary round of the Conference League? Tonight is the first leg at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam. The first half was entertaining, without any goals being scored. Will there be a goal in the second half? Follow the developments in our live blog.

