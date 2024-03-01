war ukraineIn a resolution on Thursday, the European Parliament placed full responsibility for the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny on the Russian state and President Vladimir Putin. He must be 'held accountable', parliament believes. And Russian President Putin warned of a nuclear war with the West in his annual major speech to parliament on Thursday. The reason is the statement by French President Macron, who hinted at NATO troops in Ukraine. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.