Sarina Wiegman is 'ready to go' but has to wait for negative test

If it is up to Sarina Wiegman, she will be back on the bench tomorrow evening (9 p.m.) during the European Championship quarterfinals against Spain. However, the Dutch national coach of the English team needs a negative test for this. ,,I feel good, ready to go”, she said in the run-up to the game in Brighton. ,,But I have to wait.”