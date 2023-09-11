56′
1-2 Orange! Goal by Wout Weghorst!
A beautiful goal by the Dutch team ten minutes after halftime. After a sublime pass from Frenkie de Jong through the air, Denzel Dumfries, who runs deep, passes the ball with his head perfectly to Wout Weghorst. The substitute striker of the Dutch team scores the goal at the first post and celebrates exuberantly with the 2,500 Dutch fans behind the goal.
49′
Weak shot by Wout Weghorst
Four minutes after the break, a quick breakout from the Dutch team. Xavi Simons covers thirty meters with the ball at his feet and then hands it off to left winger Cody Gakpo. He puts the ball back to the sprinting substitute Wout Weghorst, but the ball does not reach him properly and so the Hoffenheim striker can only produce a weak roller with the left. There could have been much more in it for the Dutch team.
45′
Second half kicked off
The ball is rolling again in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where some supporters came onto the field before the start of the second half for selfies with Virgil van Dijk and Xavi Simons. Strange scenes, but fortunately security was able to intervene fairly quickly.
46′
Mats Wieffer is replaced by Tijjani Reijnders
46′
Daley Blind is replaced by Wout Weghorst
21:51
Two substitutions for the Dutch team
The second half of Ireland – Netherlands (1-1) will start in Dublin. Ronald Koeman intervenes after a disappointing first half: Tijjani Reijnders and Wout Weghorst (still in the starting line-up against Greece) come on for Mats Wieffer and Daley Blind.
This means that the Dutch team will switch back to 4-3-3 and will therefore no longer mirror Ireland, which plays in a 5-3-2 system. Nathan Aké will therefore play at left back.
Tijjani Reijnders will be in midfield next to Frenkie de Jong, with Xavi Simons behind the three attackers. These are, from left to right, Cody Gakpo, Wout Weghorst and Donyell Malen.
45’+4′
End of first half
The score is 1-1 halfway in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, where the sloppy Dutch team is having a hard time with the energetic Ireland. Adam Idah (‘4) and Cody Gakpo (’19) scored on a penalty kick in the first half.
Ronald Koeman may immediately make a substitution after this disappointing first half. Mats Wieffer quickly received a yellow card. Will Marten de Roon come back in for him?
Koeman will not change Mark Flek any time soon, but the Dutch goalkeeper is not making a certain impression tonight either. Thanks to his fumbling in the second minute, the Dutch team quickly fell behind.
45′
Shot from Xavi Simons over
Shortly before half-time, another attempt by Xavi Simons, but his volley with the outside right flies over Gavin Bazunu’s goal. The Dutch will not make it difficult for the Irish with this, that is clear.
There will be three more minutes in this first half, after which there will undoubtedly be a storm in the Dutch dressing room.
42′
Yellow card for Chiedozie Ogbene
40′
Bad ball from Mark Fleken
Mark Fleken has long been praised for his footballing qualities, but he has not really shown that tonight in Dublin. Now the Brentford keeper shoots a ball over the sideline again, completely unnecessary.
36′
Dumfries header wide
A corner kick from Cody Gakpo hits Denzel Dumfries’ head at the far post, but the wingback van Oranje does not get enough strength and direction. His effort goes two meters wide of Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s goal.
35′
The Dutch team is having a hard time in Dublin
Ten minutes until half-time, but we can already predict that there will be a storm in the dressing room at the Dutch team. National coach Ronald Koeman will certainly not be satisfied with his team’s game tonight. It is restless and often sloppy with the ball, especially at the back. Ireland plays with a lot of confidence, supported by the fanatic crowd.
30′
Idah penalized for foul on Van Dijk
Irish striker Adam Idah seems to be on his way to his second goal of the evening, but before he can fire again at Mark Flek’s goal, he is whistled back by the referee after he pulled Virgil van Dijk’s arm in their duel for the ball.
27′
Third corner for Ireland
Another corner for Ireland. Does this again pose a threat to the home team?
Yes, even now, but after two blocked shots the danger has passed. It is clear where the danger will come from tonight in Ireland, but it is not yet easy for the Dutch team to arm themselves against it.
25′
Bazunu stops Malen’s shot
A good running action from Donyell Malen After a clever switch from Xavi Simons, the Dutch striker eventually scored, but Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu saved the day. The ball was not far enough to the cornerwhich meant that the 21-year-old goalkeeper of Championship club Southampton did not have to dive completely straight into the far corner.
25′
Two accurate penalties in the first quarter
Halfway through the first half it is 1-1 in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, after striking penalties from Adam Idah and Cody Gakpo.
52 percent possession for the Irish now, compared to 64 percent ten minutes ago. The Dutch team is slowly but surely getting into the match, but it is certainly not easy in Dublin.
19′
1-1 Orange! Goal by Cody Gakpo!
After 19 minutes, Cody Gakpo equalized from a penalty kick on behalf of the Dutch team, after Denzel Dumfries was brought down by Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. He dives just over the ball, which was certainly not shot all the way into the corner by Gakpo. But he is sitting and that is of course the most important thing.
18′
Yellow card for Gavin Bazunu
Yes, there is also a penalty for the Dutch team. A nice run by Denzel Dumfries who appears in front of the Irish goal and only has to pass goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, but he takes down Inter’s right back. So the ball goes on the spot, for the second time tonight in Dublin.
16′
Yellow card for Mats Wieffer
Ai, a quick yellow card for Mats Wieffer. He takes the sting out of an Ireland counter-attack in midfield, but that immediately earns him a punishment. The Feyenoord midfielder must therefore be careful.
15′
First corner for the Dutch team
After fifteen minutes of play there is also the first corner for the Dutch team, after defender Nathan Collins is able to clear the ball at the far post just in time. Nathan Aké was ready to head in a free kick from Cody Gakpo, but it didn’t happen that way for the Manchester City defender.
