A number of European Championship qualifiers in groups C, E and H are scheduled for Friday evening. The pressure is on in several countries. What about Italy, which must win against North Macedonia to keep their European Championship qualification in their own hands. But there is also a lot at stake for Poland. The current number three of group E will compete against number two Czech Republic. And Denmark and Slovenia can assure themselves of European Championship participation tonight. Follow the standings via our live widget above.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
21:29
