The qualifying tournament for next year’s European Championships concludes tonight with the final series of matches. One name is still missing for the December 2 draw, the 21st country that will be included in the balls next month. The last three tickets will only be announced next year. Will Croatia grab that 21st ticket? With a victory over Armenia, the number 3 of last year’s World Cup will avoid an embarrassment. Switzerland is already assured of the European Championship, but can even move from Pot 4 to Pot 2 with a win over Romania tonight. Follow all the standings in our live widget above.