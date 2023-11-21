The qualifying tournament for next year’s European Championships concludes tonight with the final series of matches. One name is still missing for the December 2 draw, the 21st country that will be included in the balls next month. The last three tickets will only be announced next year. Will Croatia grab that 21st ticket? With a victory over Armenia, the number 3 of last year’s World Cup will avoid an embarrassment. Switzerland is already assured of the European Championship, but can even move from Pot 4 to Pot 2 with a win over Romania tonight. Follow all the standings in our live widget above.
Sports editorial
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#LIVE #European #Championship #Qualifying #Budimir #breaks #ban #Croatia #assisting #Ajax #player #Sosa