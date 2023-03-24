The Dutch national team starts with an away match against France in the European Championship qualification, but fourteen other countries also kick off the group stage tonight. For example, Belgium will visit Sweden, and in the group of Orange Gibraltar and Greece will face each other. All matches start at 8.45 pm, only Bulgaria against Montenegro kicked off at 6 pm. Check out the standings and the full program here.

