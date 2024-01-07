The European Championship distances are very successful for the Dutch skaters. On the final day, Jutta Leerdam became European champion in the 1000 meters for the third time in a row. Kjeld Nuis narrowly missed out on the gold medal in the 1500 meters. In the team pursuit for women, the Netherlands won with Irene Schouten, Marijke Groenewoud and Joy Beune in the fifth fastest time ever. The 500 meters for men are still on the program in a sold-out Thialf this Sunday. The tournament then ends with the mass starts. Follow developments above via a live widget.