The European Championship distances are very successful for the Dutch skaters. After two days, the counter in Heerenveen stands at six gold, four silver and four bronze medals. There could be a lot of honorary medals added on the final day. In a sold-out Thialf, the team pursuit and 1000 meters for women and the 1500 meters and 500 meters for men are on the program. The tournament ends with the mass starts. Follow developments above via a live widget.

