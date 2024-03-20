Following the major farmers' protests across Europe in recent weeks, negotiators from the EU member states and the European Parliament agreed on the reintroduction of import duties on many Ukrainian agricultural products in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. After the Russian invasion in early 2022, those duties were dropped to strengthen the Ukrainian economy. Follow all developments about the war in Ukraine and the situation in Russia in this live blog.

