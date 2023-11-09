Under John van ‘t Schip, Ajax won more Premier League points in four days than in the previous five months. Will the team from Amsterdam also manage to continue that good trend in the Europa League against Brighton & Hove Albion? Silvano Vos replaces the injured Branco van den Boomen. Ar’jany Martha is sitting on the couch. You can follow the match closely in our live blog (kick-off 6.45 pm).

#LIVE #Europa #League #Ajax #Vos #starting #lineup #Martha #bench #Dutchmen #start #Brighton