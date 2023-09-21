Ajax has started the season weakly under coach Maurice Steijn and with many new players. The Amsterdam team only took two points from the last three games in the Premier League. The group stage of the Europa League starts tonight for Ajax. Olympique Marseille visits the Johan Cruijff Arena. The ball will start rolling at 9 p.m., follow all developments in our live blog.

#LIVE #Europa #League #Ajax #meets #club #chaos #Olympique #Marseille #fans #express #dissatisfaction