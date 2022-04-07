Rotterdam and other ports in the European Union must ban Russian ships from entering, except for essential goods including food. The EU ambassadors agreed that to punish Russia for the war in Ukraine. According to insiders, the daughters of President Vladimir Putin are also being added to the European sanctions list. Follow the latest news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine in this live blog.
Nearly 40 dead in Russian attack on Ukrainian train station
Suitcases of people amid bloodstains after an attack on a train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine (Credit: Ukrainian Ministry of Defense/via...
