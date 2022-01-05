Jolanda (34) started out as a secretary and now has her dream job: ‘I had to pay for studying’

Jolanda Vreugdenhil has made her dream come true. As a seventeen-year-old girl from Kloosterhaar, she started as a secretary at a law firm in Zwolle. But she wants more: she dreams of becoming a lawyer herself. Through hard work and self-study in the evenings, she completes her education, in addition to her duties as a mother of two children. Now, seventeen years later, she is a partner at TLC Advocaten and works from her own office in Hardenberg.