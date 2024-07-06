YoEngland He faces off today against Swiss after avoiding elimination in the round of 16 in extremis Eurocup against Slovakia.

According to the criteria of

England are hoping for a quieter quarter-final against Switzerland in their manager’s 100th match Gareth Southgate, who is in the eye of the storm for the functioning of the group.

England’s midfielder #10 Jude Bellingham celebrates with England’s forward #09 Harry Kane after scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 round of 16 football match between England and Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen on June 30, 2024. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) Photo:AFP Share

Although the English were pointed out by many analysts as one of the favourites for the title before the continental tournament, the truth is that their play and results do not invite euphoria for now. They barely made it through the group stage and a goal from Jude Bellingham saved them from being eliminated in the round of 16.

Switzerland is up front, emboldened and full of confidence after knocking out reigning champion Italy with authority. The Swiss team is a tough nut to crack and is looking to spring a surprise in a tie in which the English are favourites due to the quality of their players.

LIVE England vs. Switzerland