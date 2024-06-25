Yoengland closes its participation in the group stage of the Euro Cup with his duel against Slovenia. The English, who remain unconvincing despite being classified for the round of 16, are looking to wash their face after the poor performance shown.

The doubts of England, irregular in its game, far from the path from which it reached the summit in the previous Euro Cup and with its coach Gareth Southgate In the target of criticism, they will face a team, Slovenia, that maintains its candidacy to reach the round of 16 intact after drawing its two matches against Denmark (1-1) and Serbia (1-1).

The British team has already earned a ticket and a half for the next phase. He accumulates four points and it would be a surprise if he were not one of the best four third parties in the case of catastrophe against Slovenia.

The leadership, of course, is not yet tied. A win will do it, but a draw might not be enough if Denmark wins Serbia on the last day of the group stage.

While, Slovenia He tries to forget the bad experience he had against Serbia. In an instant, from practically qualifying for the round of 16, he was now a foot and a half out of the tournament.

That moment was the one in which Luka Jovic starred with a header in the 95th minute that left the team led by Matjaj Kek. From the glory of having four, he put an end to the doubts of adding only two. And, probably, a draw will not help them continue in the competition, because finishing third with three points does not guarantee anything.

And if they want to ensure their presence in the next phase, they will have to beat England. His best weapon will be, again, that of the goalkeeper Jan Oblak, quite successful in the first two games.

But also its sides, Zan Karnicnik and Erik Janza, They were quite inspired and also scored the only two Slovenian goals. Another player like Benjamin Sesko has not yet made his mark and the emergence of a player who is a great promise that Leipzig is looking forward to is expected.

Kek He will be able to count on all his men, including Oblak and Sesko themselves, who along with Gnezda Cerin and Timi Elsnik finished the duel against Serbia with minor physical problems. They have already overcome them, they worked normally with the rest of the group in training on Sunday and they will be ready to try to surprise the criticized England.

Probable lineups:

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier or Joe Gómez; Gallagher or Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; and Kane.

Slovenia: Oblak; Karnicnik, Drkusic, Bijol, Janza; Stojanovic, Cerin, Elsnik, Mlakar; Sesko and Sporar.

With EFE.