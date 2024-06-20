Englandwith Jude Bellingham in full effervescence, is measured today against a Denmark in need of victory on the second date of group C of the Euro Cup.

The English are coming off a triumphant debut against Serbia and seeks to continue its journey through the Euro Cup at the pace of the Real Madrid midfielder, who will test Denmarkin need of points after their defeat against Slovenia (1-1).

Jude Bellingham. Photo:AFP Share

The British could become the second team to qualify for the round of 16 after Germany, which won both matches in its group.

In addition, they seek to silence some criticism that falls due to the team’s poor collective performance at the start of Euro 2024.

Eriksen, Denmark midfielder. Photo:EFE Share

For its part, Denmark He will fight to get off the canvas after the setback he suffered against Slovenia. He went from euphoria with Christian Eriksen’s symbolic goal to disappointment with Erik Janza’s equalizing goal in the final stretch of the match.

The men of Kasper Hjulmand They wasted a great opportunity to get their qualification to the round of 16 on track and now they will have to fight with England to avoid experiencing a heart-stopping final day against Serbia.

Possible formations

Denmark: Schmeichel; Maehle, Andersen, Christensen, Vestergaard, Kristiansen; Höjberg, Hjulmand; Wind, Eriksen and Höjlund.

England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; and Kane.

LIVE England vs. Denmark