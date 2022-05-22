Manchester City can become champions of England for the eighth time today. Pep Guardiola’s team defends a one point lead over Liverpool on the last day of play. The title fight will also be decided in Italy today. AC Milan has the best papers, but Internazionale still has a chance if its fellow townsman is defeated.
Premier League
5pm: Arsenal v Everton
5pm: Brighton – West Ham United
5pm: Burnley – Newcastle United
5pm: Chelsea – Watford
5 p.m.: Crystal Palace – Manchester United
5pm: Norwich City – Tottenham Hotspur
5pm: Leicester City – Southampton
5pm: Brentford – Leeds United
5pm: Liverpool – Wolverhampton Wanderers
5pm: Manchester City – Aston Villa
View the state of affairs in the Premier League here
La Liga
5.30 pm: Elche CF – Getafe CF
8pm: Granada CF – RCD Espanyol
8pm: CA Osasuna – RCD Mallorca
8 p.m.: Deportivo Alavés – Cádiz CF
10pm: FC Barcelona – Villarreal CF
10 pm: Sevilla FC – Athletic Club
10 p.m.: Real Sociedad – Atletico Madrid
View the state of affairs in La Liga here
Serie A
• Spezia – Napoli 0-3 (temporarily suspended after 10 minutes due to smoke bombs and fans on the field)
6 p.m.: Internazionale – Sampdoria
6 p.m.: Sassuolo – AC Milan
9 pm: Salernitana – Udinese
9 pm: Venice – Cagliari
View the state of affairs in the Serie A here
Jupiler Pro League
4 pm: Union – Antwerp
6.30 pm: Club Brugge – Anderlecht
View the state of affairs in the Jupiler Pro League here
