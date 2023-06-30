The former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (2019-2022) was stripped this Friday of his political rights by the electoral Justice, that found him guilty of “abuses of power” during the campaign that last year brought progressive Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power.

With this decision, adopted by five votes to two in the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), the 68-year-old leader will not be able to run for elective positions or hold positions in the public administration for a period of eight years, counted from October 2022, when the elections won by Lula were held.

The case against him focused on an event with diplomats organized by Bolsonaro at the Alvorada presidential residence, in which he assured without evidence that he was seeking to “correct failures” in the electronic voting system with the “participation of the Armed Forces.”

In his speech, broadcast on public TV and social networks, this former Army captain said that the alleged vulnerability of the system could be used to manipulate the electoral result against him, something he repeated on numerous occasions during the electoral campaign against Lula. .

“What could be more serious for a head of state than, for electoral purposes, mobilizing the apparatus of the Republic to intentionally convey the idea that the Brazilian elections are not fair?” said magistrate Floriano Marques, who voted in favor. of a conviction.

Instead, his colleague Raul Araújo voted for Bolsonaro’s acquittal, considering that “the intensity of the behavior was not such as to justify the extreme measure of ineligibility.”

See also Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte publish their first photo together in Brazil 12:20 p.m. Court declares Bolsonaro ineligible After five magistrates voted in favor, the TSE declared former President Jair Bolsonaro ineligible for eight years for abuse of power and improper use of public media. 12 p.m. ‘Sentence will set a precedent’ The last magistrate to cast his vote affirmed that the sentence against Bolsonaro is necessary to set a precedent for future elections. “That the pre-candidates and candidates do not use their public positions to spread fraudulent news about the electoral system,” he said. 11:50 a.m. Bolsonaro talks about his inability At an event in Belo Horizonte, Bolsonaro criticized the court’s vote to disqualify him. “I would not like to be ineligible, but in politics nobody kills and dies. Here in Minas, they stabbed me in the stomach and today they stabbed me in the back for alleged abuse of political power,” he said, according to O Globo. 11:45 a.m. The vote of Alexandre de Moraes According to O Globo, Alexandre de Moraes began his speech by saying that he is in favor of disqualifying the former president. With his vote, the final result of the vote would be 5×2. 11:43 a.m. The last magistrate of the TSE speaks Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, begins his vote. De Moraes will be the last to speak and his vote will be final to define the future of Bolsonaro. 11:40 a.m. So goes the scoreboard of the trial See also HS Helsinki Approaching the moment that everyone has to learn to drive again - New trend feature confuses driver's brain With the vote of Nunes Marques, the score in the TSE is 4-2, with which the court already has the necessary votes to convict the former president. 11:40 a.m. Magistrate votes against sentencing Bolsonaro Judge Nunes Marques voted against disqualifying former President Jair Bolsonaro for eight years for criticizing the electoral system. Before formally casting your ballot, the magistrate affirmed that there is no “necessary seriousness” to condemn Bolsonaro for his speech during a meeting with ambassadors in 2022. 11:32 a.m. Nunes Marques’s speech Nunes Marques affirmed: “I consider that the actions of Jair Messias Bolsonaro in the investigated event did not once again take advantage of the other contenders in the 2022 presidential elections. Nor is it part of a specific attempt to discredit the result of the elections.” 11:30 a.m. Judge Nunes Marques reads his arguments Judge Kassio Nunes Marques assures that it is not the first time that a president has questioned the electoral system and affirms that former President Bolsonaro did not use the meeting with the ambassadors to obtain political advantage in the 2022 presidential race. 11:15 a.m. Bolsonaro believes that he can be acquitted in Congress Before the last day of the trial, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro affirmed that Congress has the autonomy to grant him an amnesty in the event that electoral justice condemns him to be ineligible. Some of his co-religionists intend to present before Congress a project to restore his political rights in case he is convicted. 11:00 am vote for the sixth magistrate The magistrate concludes the justification of her vote and now Kassio Nunes Marques, a judge promoted by Bolsonaro to the Supreme Court and the TSE, of an ultra-conservative nature and who is said to be able to ask for more time to analyze the case, which would suspend the process for 60, votes. days. See also Police identify the murderer of a Spanish teenager strangled in Brazil 10:55 a.m. Judge justifies her vote Judge Carmen Lúcia Antunes affirmed that Bolsonaro disrespected the judiciary and the executive branch. In addition, she assured that Bolsonaro’s statements during the meeting with the ambassadors “put the electoral process and democracy itself at risk” in Brazil. 10:50 a.m. Trial in the TSE continues Despite the fact that the four votes necessary to declare Bolsonaro ineligible have already been reached, the trial at the TSE continues. The vote of two magistrates still remains, who could request a review of the process and request a postponement of at least 30 days. 10:40 a.m. Sufficient votes to declare him ineligible Judge Cármen Lúcia votes in favor of disqualifying the former president, forming the majority necessary for the conviction of Jair Bolsonaro. With the vote, which will be justified below, a majority of 4 to 1 is obtained to leave the former president ineligible for eight years. 10:30 a.m. Minister begins her vote TSE minister Cármen Lúcia begins her vote in the trial against Jair Bolsonaro. 10:20 a.m. TSE login Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE), declares the last session open of the trial that analyzes whether former President Jair Bolsonaro committed abuse of political power and improper use of the media in a meeting with ambassadors last year.

