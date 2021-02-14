09:49

Most of the tables that have not yet been set up are in Barcelona.

09:46

Votes by mail have already begun to arrive at polling stations. With how tight the forecasts are, those votes can be decisive in the photo finish. It should be remembered that Junts per Catalunya beat ERC only by 12,000 votes. The fight for hegemony in Catalan nationalism is one of the great pulses of this day. The two heavyweights of the independence movement Puigdemont and Junqueras are playing Pujol’s inheritance.

09:44

The human factor and health guarantees are very present in the first hour of voting in Catalonia. While planning the doubt about the degree of participation, polling station members are worried about the day after. Salut Cat has PCR for you today. Nobody has summoned them to take another test as of tomorrow, after thousands of voters have passed through the schools.

09:43

We are in 95% of the constituted tables and there is a quarter of an hour left.

09:40Time slots due to covid-19

We recall that the electoral day in Catalonia will pass with security protocols against covid-19 and time zones: from 9 to 12 hours, for risk groups; from 12 to 19 for the general population; from 19 to 20, for coronavirus positives and close contacts of positives.

09:34Cristian Reino

Some of the members of the table of an electoral college in Barcelona complained that nobody had explained to them how they have to put on PPE safely.

09:32

The Generalitat has launched an app to know in real time the level of occupancy in polling stations.

09:30Cristian Reino

90% of the tables are open, according to the APP14-F of the Catalan Government.

09:28Jose Antonio Guerrero

Manel, 80, is the first voter in the Concepción market, which for the first time opens as an electoral college. He is not worried about voting in times of pandemic and says that Catalonia has “a very complicated solution.”

09:23

The members of the polling stations will have individual protection equipment for the last voting slot, in which people infected with covid-19 and those who are in quarantine have to attend.

09:17

They have already constituted the 77.16% of polling stations: 7,052 out of 9,139.

09:13Cristian Reino

The first voting time slot is reserved for the most vulnerable people.

09:11Cristian Reino

He opens a school in the Sant Martí district. All the members of the table have been introduced

09:11Cristian Reino

It rains in Barcelona. It remains to be seen if it influences the high expected abstention.

08:59

The Catalan Government trusts that today all the tables for the Catalan elections on February 14 will be constituted, as they have enough incumbents and substitutes.

08:56

The distribution of the 2,763 voting points for these Catalan elections: – Province of Barcelona: 1,728

– Province of Girona: 361

– Province of Tarragona: 357

– Province of Lleida: 317

08:48

The great unknown of the day will be the abstention level motivated by the pandemic. The precedent is called Euskadi. On July 12, 2020, in the autonomous regions, participation plummeted to 52.8%, the worst figure in 40 years in Basque elections. Despite everything, no one doubted the legitimacy of the results. We will see if the same happens in Catalonia …

08:47

2,223 polling stations have already been set up, 24.32% of the total in these Catalan regional elections on February 14.

08:43

More than 260,000 people have already exercised their right to vote by mail, the highest figure in history in a Catalan regional elections.

08:30Jose Antonio Guerrero

José Antonio, Adrián, Ana and Marvin have been called to be part of the polling station. They say that “it is absurd to come in the middle of the pandemic and that they do it to avoid the fine.” They don’t understand that they have to come in this situation.

08:25

The 14-F arrived, the elections that will mark not only the destiny of Catalonia, but also the governance of Spain. Many questions on the table. Attentive – Will the independence movement continue to be the majority in the Parliament? Will he be able to exceed 50% of the votes for the first time? – Will ERC overcome its complexes and beat JxCat? – Will there be ‘Illa effect’ giving victory to PSC? – How big will the coup that according to the surveys Citizens suffer? – Will there be an effect or defect Churches? – Will Vox achieve its first ‘surprise’ to the PP?

08:19Jose Antonio Guerrero

There are already queues for voters at the University of Barcelona, ​​one of the polling stations in the Catalan capital. People wait at a safe distance for the polls to open at 09:00 in the morning.

08:15

The epidemiological situation in Catalonia will leave its mark on participation in the elections this Sunday with an abstention that is expected to exceed 50%. In the absence of knowing the official results tonight, some polls predict that only 48.7% of voters will go to vote, the lowest in history.

08:06

Hello! We begin the narration of the electoral day in Catalonia. Catalan citizens are called to the polls this February 14 in elections marked by the health crisis of covid-19 and in which abstention is expected to exceed all records.