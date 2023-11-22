The Netherlands goes to the polls today for the 2023 House of Representatives elections. Most polling stations open at 7:30 am. It’s getting exciting. The latest final poll shows a neck-and-neck race between VVD, PVV and Gl-PvdA. Who will be the biggest? Don’t miss anything from the elections today in our blog.
Harmke de Vries
Latest update:
08:19
