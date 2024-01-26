The Israeli airline El Al will stop flying to Johannesburg due to the slump in demand for travel to South Africa's largest city. El Al announced the decision on the day that the International Court of Justice in The Hague decides on a genocide case that South Africa is pursuing against Israel over the war in the Gaza Strip. Follow all developments surrounding the conflict in the Middle East in our live blog.

